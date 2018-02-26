MWC is officially here. So while you read about the Galaxy S9 or the Xperia XZ2, take a break to look through today's very small list of app sales. Enjoy the fun, and I'll see you all Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Explore Skye - Visitors Guide $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Autoharp for the Blind Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Root/SU Checker & Busy Box Pro $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Shot on Watermark on Photo - Like Shot On one plus $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Logicube $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Play Phone: Visual Stimulation $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Clean up - Photographic Coach for Kids $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Aliensome: Outta Space Race $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Tree With Falling Leaves Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Rulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- SpeedLearn English word power $15.99 -> $8.99; 5 days
- EcoDrive One Speedometer $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Noise Maschine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Number Place $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
