YouTube for Android has had a few ups and downs in the last months as the native app was replaced by what is essentially a web wrapper (you can test it by going to youtube.com/tv) and dumped many features that were later slowly added back. The latest of the features to make it back onto the interface is the resolution adjustment selector that you can see in the screenshot above. Also rolling out is a new interface, but it doesn't appear to be live for everyone just yet.

YouTube usually updates your video's resolution on the fly depending on your connection speed, but if you want to manually choose a specific quality setting, you can do so now. You get to it by selecting the More options button below the progress bar, which reveals a few more buttons, the first of which is the Quality selector. This should now be live for all users of YouTube on Android TV.

Another change is slowly showing up for some users and it involves a near complete interface overhaul for YouTube on Android TV. Neither I nor Cody have it, despite running the latest version 2.02.08 of the app, but our tipster showed it off in a video and 9to5google has caught it as well. The expanding left red menu appears to be gone, replaced by a thinner icon-only one, and instead of the horizontal icon/tabs that showed up, there's now an additional vertical menu that pops for Home, Library, Subscriptions, and your profile.

By comparison, this is the existing UI that we still see on our devices: