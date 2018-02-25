Samsung's smart home ecosystem has become rather confusing over the years. Samsung Connect, Samsung Smart Home, and SmartThings all have overlapping functionality - resulting in a horrible user experience and a confusing mess for everyone.

Samsung previously announced it would finally consolidate "more than 40 apps" into the SmartThings application in Q1 2018. Today at Mobile World Congress, the company announced a more exact date. According to a press release from today, Samsung is planning to release the overhauled SmartThings app in March.

There is no other new information at the moment, but as we previously covered, the update will also allow device makers to create custom panels, expanding the app's capabilities. Hopefully the overhaul is everything Samsung is hyping it up to be.