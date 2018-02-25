Huawei's presence at MWC seems to be a bit less than years past, aside from the new MediaPad tablets and Matebook X Pro ultrabook (the latter looks really nice, but that's outside of our wheelhouse here at AP). However, the Chinese manufacturer has decided to let Samsung have all of the attention this year in Barcelona, and instead hold its own event in Paris at the end of March. What is Huawei planning to do, you might ask? Announce the newest member of the P family, the P20.

Like Samsung, Huawei has an early half of the year flagship, the P series, and the Mate line for the later half. I liked the P10 last year, so I am curious to see what is in store for the P20. Based on the graphic above, the phone(s) will have something to do with AI and a triple lens setup, the latter of which you can see referenced in the word "more."

Alex Dobie over at Android Central posted a GIF a couple of days ago with this same graphic, but it called a bit more attention to the triple lens camera array.

Huawei just confirmed the name of its next flagship: The #HuaweiP20 is officially the #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/HdOAsycA7i — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) February 23, 2018

Finally, some leaked images recently showed up courtesy of iChangeZone (on Weibo), showing off both the P20 and P20 Plus. They feature a gorgeous, near bezel-less design, with the notch in the top. The P20 (left) looks like it will take a page out of the View10's book for the fingerprint sensor placement just below the screen.

Some alleged P20 Pro (could be synonymous with the Plus or a different model altogether) specs also leaked, noting a Kirin 970 SoC, 6" FHD+ display, 12MP (color)+16MP (monochrome)+16MP (telephoto) Leica triple camera setup, possible 256GB/8GB memory and storage configuration, 4,000mAh battery (3,320mAh on the smaller P20), and CNY 5,899 (~$930 USD) asking price. Take all of these with a grain of salt, obviously (I expect to see a P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite, like years prior, but we'll just have to see).

The end of March seems like it will be interesting, and I look forward to seeing the P20 in full. For now, MWC is about to kick into high gear, so we'll have plenty of news to tide us over.