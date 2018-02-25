Article Contents
With the release of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, it's time for the release of must-have accessories for the new flagship. Spigen's S9 and S9+ collections are available for orders starting today on Amazon, so you can start checking out your options and even get your gear lined up for when your S9/S9+ arrives. Across the entire product line, the cases were designed to show off the new Infinity Screen and have precise camera cutouts to let you use all of the new photography features. Below, we outline this year's cases as well as a couple of other accessories designed for Samsung's latest flagships.
Neo Hybrid Series
The Neo Hybrid, which was the most popular case for the S8 and S8+, is back and better than ever. It is a two-part design with a flexible, grippy, and fingerprint-resistant TPU body that fits in a PC frame that offers drop protection. This case is perfect for someone that is looking for the right mixture of stylish looks, slimness, and protection. Be sure to check out the new Lilac Purple color along with the 5 other choices you have.
Armor Series
If you put a bigger premium on protection, look no further than the Armor Series. Dual-layered designs provide extra shock absorption and a hard outer shell while remaining pocket-friendly. The Tough Armor pairs its sleek design with a nifty reinforced kickstand, a case feature that you'll never want to give up once you have it. The Hybrid Armor is as hardy as they come and has special side grips to help prevent drops in the first place.
Both cases feature a new Graphite Gray color while the Tough Armor also adds Lilac Purple to its palette.
Transparent Series
Are you struggling to decide whether to get a case because you like the way the S9 looks without one? You can get the best of both worlds with Spigen's Transparent Series. You can protect your phone without losing its signature look with these crystal clear cases. The Ultra Hybrid S differs from the Ultra Hybrid only via the addition of a metal kickstand, which has a protective film on its edge to avoid scratching.
You can choose different colors for the edge, including sticking with completely transparent. Lilac Purple is a new addition to those choices.
Another way to make the most of your Ultra Hybrid: Stick your own photo underneath the case for your own custom design!
Minimal Series
If you want the least amount of bulk, bells, and whistles without sacrificing protection, look no further than Rugged Armor and Liquid Air. The Rugged Armor, seen above, has an understated matte black finish with carbon fiber accents. Its raised edges protect your screen and camera from direct drops and button cutouts allow you to use the buttons directly.
Liquid Air is even more spartan for those of you who really want to keep things simple. The geometric design provides grip, looks good, and resists fingerprinting. If you really value slimness, this is a great choice that doesn't skimp on protection.
Other accessories
Spigen has your other accessory needs covered as well. Their Essential F306W Fast Wireless Charger provides 10W Fast Charging to Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ devices as well as the S8/S8+ and Note8. It includes ControlHeat™ Technology, which as you might have guessed protects against overheating, plus rubber grip surface on top and bottom to keep both the phone and the charger from sliding around.
The NeoFlex screen protector should be the finishing touch to go with your new Spigen case, especially since it was designed for compatibility with them. These are flexible screen protectors made out urethane that install bubble-free and don't suffer from that rainbow pattern you see on lower quality competitors.
Essential F306W Fast Wireless Charger: Buy at Amazon
NeoFlex screen protectors (2-pack): (S9 | S9+)
