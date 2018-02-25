Sony's Xperia XZ1 really isn't a bad phone if you can get over its 1080p display. The starting price of $699.99 was a little ambitious, but we've seen a couple of price drops since then. This latest deal marks the lowest price that we've seen thus far for the XZ1: $495, over $200 off the MSRP.

The Xperia XZ1 was first announced at IFA 2017, and it made its way to our shores in September. It sports a 5.2" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 19MP "Motion Eye" camera capable of 960fps slow-motion footage, a 13MP selfie-shooter, and a smallish 2,700mAh battery. IP68 water-resistance and dual front-facing speakers are on board as well. The XZ1 had the distinction of being the first phone to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. Unfortunately, US models still don't have their fingerprint sensors working, though the repositioning on the next-gen XZ2 will likely do away with that problem.

Both the Black and Moonlit Blue colors (the two best-looking ones in my eyes) are priced at $495, with the Venus Pink and Warm Silver options hovering around the $530-540 mark. As usual with Amazon, shipping is free.