Back in 2016, we reviewed JBL's Everest Elite 700 wireless headphones. We found them to be great headphones, though its $299.99 MSRP was on the higher side. But now, the very same headphones, complete with noise cancellation, can be had for $119.99 in 'factory reconditioned' condition via Woot.

The Everest Elite 700s are no longer offered for sale through any major retailers, but they're still a decent set of headphones. They sound great and the noise cancellation works well enough, though the MyJBL companion app isn't particularly good. They're available here in your choice of black and white, and come with a one-year warranty through JBL.

Woot actually offers free shipping to Amazon Prime members (it's usually $5), which is a nice perk. As of publishing time, there are about eight hours remaining for this sale, so don't snooze on this deal. It's not easy to find a nice set of noise-cancelling around-ear headphones at this price point.