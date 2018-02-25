Nest makes some of the best security cameras on the market, and if you've been looking to add a little security to your home, now is a great time to do so. The Nest Cam Outdoor two-pack has fallen to just $248.38, nearly $100 off its MSRP. This is essentially the lowest price we've seen for this camera.

The Nest Cam Outdoor sports a 130-degree 1080p sensor with 4x optical zoom with a fully weatherproofed casing (obviously). Features include broadcasting and listening functionality, Night Vision, and phone alerts. Do note that a monthly subscription is required to use all the features.

Back in November, Amazon did offer singles of the Nest Cam Outdoor for $125 a pop, though that's still technically more expensive than today's $248.38 for two deal. We actually added this deal to our to-do list when it was around $270 earlier today, and it fell even further in just a few hours, making this a seriously good buy. We're not sure how long this will last, so jump on it while you can.