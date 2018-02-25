The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have finally been revealed, and the pricing is pretty similar to last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+. To make it more palatable, however, Best Buy will be running a $100 discount on pre-orders of the S9 and S9+, but with one major caveat: it doesn't apply to unlocked phones, which also happen to be the cheapest.

You can check this post for full US pricing information on the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but Best Buy will essentially slash $100 off either the total price if you pay upfront, or with bill credits adding up to $100 if you're going the monthly payment route. However, unlocked models and Sprint Flex Lease customers aren't eligible for this. Given that unlocked models are actually the cheapest at $719.99 for an S9 and $839.99 for an S9+, that's a shame. Also keep in mind that Best Buy doesn't sell T-Mobile phones, which is also a shame given that T-Mobile pricing is right behind Samsung's at $720 and $840 for an S9 and S9+, respectively.

This deal is only valid for one day: Friday, March 2nd, which just so happens to be the day pre-orders open. So if you want a nice discount on a brand-new phone, get that checkbook ready for Friday.