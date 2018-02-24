The Galaxy S9 is about the worst-kept secret in the tech world at the moment. It's expected to be announced tomorrow at Mobile World Congress, and the phone has already been leaked multiple times. There wasn't much left to the imagination, and now Samsung has played itself by accidentally uploading the launch video to YouTube a day early.

We received a notification that Samsung uploaded the S9 launch trailer to YouTube, but by the time we tried to visit the video, someone at the company had already pulled it. But this is the internet, where nothing is truly gone forever, and the Slashleaks YouTube channel already has a mirror:

The video mostly shows off the S9's focus on productivity, like the enhanced DeX experience, Knox 3.1, and various authentication features. Now that all the beans have been spilled, what do you think of the S9? Let us know in the comments below.