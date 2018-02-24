Look, I checked the Amazon rating on these Jaybird Freedom 2 earphones and I know they don't seem to be the best in their category. But many of the reviews and opinions are based on their original $150 MSRP and the expectations that come from that. By comparison, the $82.95 price right now puts them in a different category and they might be worth a look, all things considered.

The Freedom 2 follow Jaybird's signature form factor: two earbuds linked by one wire that sits around your neck. They can be worn regularly or looped around your ear to come in from the upper side. Either way, they should stay fit in your ears thanks to 4 sizes of tips/fins, and are slimmer and lighter than Jaybird's X series. Battery life is rated around 8 hours and there's a charging clip and pouch included. The clip appears to be the most annoying part of the hardware because you have to put it on then connect the MicroUSB cable, so if you lose the clip, you can't charge these anymore.

But then again, at nearly half price and the lowest we've ever seen these at, the Freedom 2 aren't a bad option. The black one is discounted the most to $82.95, whereas the white and gold version is about $4 more. If you're interested, shipping is free on Amazon and you can grab them from the link below.