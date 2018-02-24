Article Contents
Happy Saturday, everyone. Despite this feeling quite odd, I decided that it was best that I get out one more round of app sales to you all, seeing as I was out of the office yesterday. So enjoy the list today, and have a good rest of your weekend.
Free
Apps
- AR Card Animals PRO $2.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Dog Anatomy : Canine Anatomy $4.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Horse Anatomy Diagrams : Equine Anatomy $4.49 -> Free; 1 day
- iSpeed - Premium Version $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Text 2 Event - Automatically detect date from text $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Hydraulic CALC pro $9.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 3 days
- Ringtone Creator PRO (NO ADS) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ekstar Weather $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Security Assessments $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Smart Touch (Pro - No ads) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Save The Bunnies $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- The Lonely Hacker $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- The Zamazingo - Dark Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Broken Bridge $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Coin Princess VIP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Drivemania $3.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Little Stars for Little Wars 2.0 $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Game about Passwords - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Maze $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Snake Treasure Chest $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Flipzyx $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Retro Oreo 8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Galaxy S9 Icon Pack & S9 Theme $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Pixel Nougat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rados - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- VLk Text Editor PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- German Offline Translator $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Offline Russian Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
- Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
- Call ID Informer $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Learn Thai Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; 5 days
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $14.99 -> $7.49; 5 days
- FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $11.99; 5 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- AG Contacts, Premium edition $10.99 -> $5.49; 6 days
- Bills Reminder $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- CWMoney EX Expense Track- Best Financial APP ever $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Just Money - Expense Manager $8.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- 3D Ball Compass Ad-Free $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Deals Tracker for eBay PRO $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Quadropoly Pro $8.99 -> $2.99; 1 day
- Cyboid $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Night Worker $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Pichon The Bouncy Bird $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- P.K. PARANORMAL $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- "Revenge Of Heroes" $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- NewsFeed Launcher $3.49 -> $1.49; 1 day
- Hi-Tech UI Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Autumn Maple Leaves 3D $3.00 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Material Kolors $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- VIP Daily Betting Tips $249.99 -> $124.99; 1 day
- VIP Betting Tips Pro $54.99 -> $22.99; 3 days
- Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
