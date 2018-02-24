Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android Wear faces that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 3 months or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here

Watch Faces

Nautilus Watchface

I have been using the Nautilus Watchface for a little while now I must say I am impressed with how it looks. The center of the face is spiraled like a nautilus shell, and it has plenty of different color combos that you can choose from to customize it to your liking. It's a minimal face, so there aren't any Complication zones. But overall it is a sleek looking face that is great for a night out on the town.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Watchface inspired by the sheer beauty of a nautilus shell. Browse through multiple presets to find the one that matches your style best or create your own. Every visual element is customizable - fine tune colors and shading as desired.

Terminal Watch Face

Terminal Watch Face is probably my favorite face in the list today thanks to its old-school text-based terminal look. What's nice is that you are not limited to just a terminal design as there are a plethora of other themes to choose from including faces that mimic the colors of dos, console, and powershell. If you are looking for a minimal watch face with some nerd credibility behind it, Terminal Watch Face is a perfect choice.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Terminal Watch Face will transform your smartwatch to the console part of your PC. Very nerdy look for your smartwatch. Ambient mode supported. Round and square watches supported. Different themes included:

terminal

dos

matrix

powershell

console

bsod

gsod

white

Flat Watch Face

The Flat Watch Face uses a very stylish design that not only looks original but offers a hidden battery level that appears when you tap on the face. There doesn't appear to be any areas for Complications, but this seems more like a minimal face than something that is useful for a ton of information.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

This is very simple and beautiful watch face for your android wear smartwatch. Watch face supports round and square watches. Build in ambient mode. Tap on the screen will show you smartwatch battery level. Themes included.

Elegant Watchface

If you are looking for a basic analog face for your smartwatch, then you may want to take a look at the Elegant Watchface. It has a black background, white hands and number notches and a red second hand. You can't get more basic than this, which is why I appreciate the face. It's a no frills no nonsense face that actually looks pretty appealing. Too bad it doesn't support AW 2.0.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: no

--

The watch face was inspired by modern watch faces. A date is provided elegantly, and it still saves battery. There is nothing left to say. Enjoy this simple, modern, elegant watch face.

Paper Watch Face

Paper Watch Face uses a simple design of crudely drawn numbers and hands superimposed on top of what looks like a crumpled piece of paper. Sadly it only supports a few of the earlier Wear watches, so it has limited compatibility. If you happen to own a watch that supports the face the design is minimal and stays out of the way, which gets the job done if you only need your face to tell you the time.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: no

--

Handmade analog watch face with vintage-looking animation. Graphic design by Bartosz Matynia. Supported smartwatches: LG G Watch R, LG G Watch, Motorola Moto 360, Sony SmartWatch 3, Asus ZenWatch, Samsung Gear Live.

Snowfall Watch Face

The Snowfall Watch Face is obviously designed around a wintery Christmas theme. You can choose from a digital face as well as analog hands, which is nice. It can also be changed from a daytime background to nighttime, and you can even set how much snow falls in the background.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Dress up your Wear device with a wintertime watch face featuring gently falling snow. Watch the light change based on the current time, and adjust settings to control the quantity and behavior of the snow. See the northern lights in the sky. Enable Christmas Lights to celebrate the season, and watch for the occasional Santa Clause.

Material Style Watchface

The Material Style Watchface is perfect for those of you looking for a face that matches with the material design used in the apps on your phone. It is simple in design with 3 styles of faces to choose from and 3 Complication zones that sit along the bottom edge. Oh, and there are 15 colors to choose from that should match a variety of Material Design colors.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Your watch*, your style. Choose from 625 configurations in total with 3 styles, 15 accent colors and 15 background colors. Change your look as often as you want and have the right style on your clock for every occasion. Get the information that matters to you right on your wrist with 3 slots for Android Wear 2.0 complications, which can contain information from every app on your watch.

full Android Wear 2.0 complication support

3 complication slots + additional date viewer

15 accent + 15 background colors, resulting in 225 color themes in total

3 styles: classic, modern, simple

digital clock with analog ticks and second hand

Watch Face - Gears

Sure the Watch Face - Gears face may not look like much in its pictures, but there is something to be said for a face that can use such bright colors for its background. There are 6 different colors you can choose from, and there are 3 Complication zones along the bottom edge. If you are looking to stand out from the crowd, Watch Face - Gears will inevitably draw some attention thanks to its vibrant colors.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Unique interactive Watch Face for Android Wear. Watch face works for both, square and round devices. By tapping on the top of the watch screen (above the complications), you can change the background style. You can change the complication data in the watch face settings

6 different background colors

works with round and square watches

additional support for Burn-in protection and Low-bit ambient

Watch Face has place for three complications

supports all screen-sizes

WatchPipBoy

In the Fallout series of games a Pip-Boy is worn on the arm, and so too is a watch in real life. So theming a watch to look like a Pip-Boy makes a lot of sense. That is why it's no surprise to see WatchPipBoy available on the Play Store. There are a few different themes to choose from, each with their own color styling. Plus you can switch from a digital face to analog hands, depending on your personal preference.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Very customizable and with which you can customize to Clock with the different appearances of Fall Out. Also it has support of visualization a relevant info on the clock. The watch face is optimized to preserve battery life watch. It has a ambient mode way with which you can see minute hour day and month in the simplest way and without spending resources unnecessarily.

Very Differents Themes (PipBoy, FallOut...)

Very Differents Color Styles

Watch Battery

Date with Day and Month

Time with 3 Hands

Digital time

Secondary face with more info

Visor of Watch Info

Much more to come....

Player One - Watch Face collection

The Player One watch face collection is a dope looking face that offers 5 different themes all targeted at gamers. The faces range in looks from something fitting to games in the 80's to more vivid faces that would be at home as you play a round of Goldeneye on your Nintendo 64. Plus, for the selection of faces you receive, the $1.49 price tag isn't too bad of a deal at all.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

This retro analog watch face is the ideal app for retro gamers and is a collection inspired by game consoles throughout the 80s and 90s. Features:

Built for wear 2.0

Very battery efficient

Ready with full support for third party app data such as calendar, weather or step count

Add shortcuts to the watch face

Ambient mode support

Ongoing notification option

Fully standalone app, nothing is required on your phone making it compatible with Android Wear watches paired to an iPhone or Android phone

5 themes inspired by classic retro games.

Hæsh Watch Face Supreme Dashboard System

The Hæsh Watch Face is like the Swiss Army knife of watch faces. Not only can you track your calendar events and the weather, but you can also keep tabs on current cryptocurrency prices. There are two themes to choose from, light and dark, and you can also add a shortcut to a Complication of your choosing. When you consider that most of the features you would use your Complications for are already built in, the limited Complication area isn't really all that much of a deterrent.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

The only modular watch face for Android Wear. 3 powerful systems in one dashboard - track your Calendar events, Weather, and Cryptocurrencies - all in one place. No more struggles with monitoring cryptocurrency prices. Track your favorite trends - get a BTC/USD, ETH/EUR and many other popular charts right on your wrist (up to 32 pairs).

4 integrated modules (Calendar, Weather, Cryptocurrency, Complication);

Shortcut to one Complication of your choice (e.g. Google Fit, Strava);

2 different, animated themes (Light, Dark);

Special round and square designs;

Custom-made, smooth animations;

Integrated Google Calendar synchronization;

Interactive task manager with 3 types of events;

Up to 32 pairs for rate tracking (Cryptocurrency module);

Up to 12 custom alerts for price changes;

Battery life indicator;

Smart ambient mode.

NFL Watch Face

The NFL Watch Face is just that, an NFL-themed watch face for Android Wear. It supports all 32 NFL franchises, so you shouldn't have any trouble theming your face with your favorite team's logo. This will sadly come at a cost because the face is priced at $11.99, which seems to be a bit much just to wear some brand on your wrist.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

NFL Watch Face is a beautiful Watchface that lets you select your desired NFL team to use as the watchface for your Android Wear device. The features include:

Choose a team to use as your watch face (long press on watch face to do this)

Ambient mode support (greyscale)

Active Point Watch Face

Watch faces with sports themes aren't anything new for Android Wear. The Active Point Watch Face is the latest release for Wear meant for active people who like to exercise. This means there are 3 different zones for your Complications, which is great for tracking calories, steps, and distance, all at the same time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Watch Face Active Point for Android Wear is true eye-catcher with sport characteristics and interactive functions. Watch face contains a huge number and user friendly settings on the watch and the phone companion app.

External complications

Change color

24 hour format

Translucent peek card

Small peek card

Leading zero

Screen time

Forecast

Full ambient mode option

Change color preset on tap

Show/hide hour hands option

Tap indicator

Google FIT integration

Weather settings (location, providers, frequency update, units)

Royal Steel Watch Face

To me, the Royal Steel Watch Face looks a little cluttered. With 3 different dials covering the face it can be difficult to read, especially with hands that are the same color as those dials. The theme is similar to a divers watch, and it has a few different accent colors you can choose from. Oh, and reviews have mentioned that the step counter isn't working, so make sure to consider that before you unlock all of the features through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Royal Steel is completely customizable watch face for Android Wear with elegant characteristics and interactive functions. The watch face contains a huge number and user friendly settings on the watch and the phone companion app.

External complications

Change color

24 hour format

Translucent peek card

Small peek card

Leading zero

Screen time

Forecast

Full ambient mode option

Change color preset on tap

Tap indicator

Google FIT integration

Weather settings (location, providers, frequency update, units)

Digitec Watch Face

The Digitec Watch Face reminds me of a classic digital Timex face, but on steroids. There are 3 available Complication zones, and the clean design means that they all remain easily readable. There are quite a few different color choices to go with once you unlock all of its features, and you can even add a leading zero to the time so that all of the available space is filled, even if you don't use the 24-hour format.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Watch Face Digitec for Android Wear is true eye-catcher with digital characteristics and interactive functions. Watch face contains a huge number and user friendly settings on the watch and the phone companion app. The Android Wear 2.0 comes with external complication which this watch face supports completely.

Change color

24 hour format

Translucent peek card

Small peek card

Leading zero

Screen time

Calendar Watch Face (by HuskyDEV)

If you constantly need access to your Google Calendar events, then Calendar Watch Face is a great new face to consider. There is a good selection of ways to show your events ranging from current and upcoming, to today, multi-day, and all-day events. Oh, and there are 6 zones to place your Complications into including the ones that come with the face.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99 | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Calendar Watch Face is fully compatible with Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with all Android Wear watches. The Calendar Watch Face has ability to:

Show events from your Google Calendar (for the next 24h PREMIUM)

Display upcoming events using arcs (round displays) or lines (square displays)

Display all type of events (today, multiday, all-day)

Show upcoming event in the bottom message bar with ability to browse between events

Open event detail by touching on the event in the bottom message bar

Set five styles of arcs or lines

Quante Watch Face

The Quante Watch Face uses an interesting design that places the time on the right side of the watch. You can use up to 8 different indicators on the face and even select from two different weather providers for your weather service. Overall this appears to be a very customizable face that should suit many different use cases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.19 - $11.99 | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

This is the renamed version of Quantum Watch Face. Google suspended and deleted Quantum Watch Face because of its name, which apparently mislead the users with the "quantum watches" brand. If you bought the premium features of Quantum Watch Face, please send me your ORDER NUMBER to get back a code for this one.

Choose design colors

Define a secondary timezone for digital display

Day & Month

Watch battery

Mobile battery

Weather

Daily step count

Heartbeat frequency

Unread SMS

Unread Email from Gmail

Missed calls

Presets

Complication (wear 2.0)

Advanced Watch Face

The Advanced Watch Face is very similar to the face listed right above, but it places the time in the center of the face instead of the right. Short of that this face appears to offer all of the same customizability, which should make it appealing to a plethora of users.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.19 - $11.99 | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Advanced Watch Face for Android Wear. The whole SETTINGS of the watch face are located in the "Android wear" app of your mobile. Just hit the gear icon over the watch face preview and the settings screen will show up.

Choose design colors

Define a secondary timezone for digital display

Day & Month

Watch battery

Mobile battery

Weather

Daily step count

Heartbeat frequency

Unread SMS

Unread Email from Gmail

Missed calls

Presets

Complication (wear 2.0)

Manufacturer Watch Faces

Misfit Training

Misfit Training is the first app in today's roundup that is exclusively for a particular device. It only runs on the Misfit Vapor. If you happen to have purchased this smartwatch, then you will be able to take advantage of the activity tracking built into this face, which is a nice option for those that own the device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Track steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, your resting and active heart rate, set goals, and track your daily progress. Display run and activity routes, metrics and stats via connected GPS. Stay motivated and on top by logging a specific activity (like a long walk, run, swim or bike ride) and keeping tabs on your stats.

SKAGEN Watch Faces

Just like the above face, the SKAGEN Watch Faces release is only intended for a specific device. This seems to be par for the course when it comes to any brand tied to Fossil. While it is convenient that the face is on the Play Store guaranteeing easy updates, it still kind of sucks that it can't be used on any other device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Function-Based Dials. Time, Your Way. Choose between analog, digital and anidigi time-telling displays. Customizable Watch Faces. Personalize your dial’s color, display information and more. Easily access favorite features with the swipe of a finger:

Set your dial to health.

Think in three time zones.

Real-time weather at a glance.

kate spade new york looks

The Kate Spade New York Looks watch face is another design limited to a single device or brand of watches. Just like the above two listings, it has been placed on the Play Store for easy updates. This is great for those of you who happen to own a compatible device, but sadly the rest of us will not be able to use the face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Save your favorite customized kate spade new york watch faces for easy browsing in the Saved Looks watch app. The Choose Your Look watch app allows you to match your watch face to the colors of your outfit. These faces are automatically stored in the Saved Looks watch app. Receive new kate spade new york watch faces and stay up to date with the latest styles offered.

