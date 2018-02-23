TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to mod their device - from installing ROMs to simply making backups. The last time we covered the project earlier this month, it had started supporting the Moto Z2 Force, Redmi 5A, and several other phones.

Since then, a few more devices have been added to the roster, including the Honor View10 and Mate 10 Pro. Without further ado, here is the full list of newly-supported phones:

Samsung Galaxy A7 2016 Exynos (a7xelte)

LeEco Le Pro3 (zl1)

LeEco Le Pro3 Elite (zl0)

ZTE Nubia Z9 mini (nx511j)

Huawei Mate 10 Pro (blanc)

Huawei Honor View10 (berkeley)

You can download TWRP for any of these devices from the above links.