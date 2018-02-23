If there's one feature that people have consistently been clamoring for from Android, it's dark mode. As it turns out, people don't always like staring at masses of bright white, especially when they're in dark environments. Well, we have good news; per the Google Issue Tracker, dark mode (or night mode, whatever you want to call it) has been added, and will be available in a future Android release.

The automatic dark theme on the Pixel 2 XL.

Google had already made some progress in this regard, with an automatic light/dark theme being applied depending on your wallpaper on Nexus/Pixel devices (though it was initially exclusive to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL). However, having a dedicated toggle for this feature is obviously preferable. The feature request was first created on Google Issue Tracker in late November 2017, and a Google employee said that he/she had shared this with the engineering team and that the issue would be updated as more information became available. A little under four months passed with no news, but it was updated today to reflect the fact that dark mode will indeed be built into a future Android release.

Now that the topic has been dealt with, it's just a waiting game. In the meantime, it's probably time to start cursing Google out for not putting whatever other features that you always wanted into Android.