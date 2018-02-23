Over the past few weeks, many owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have reported battery drain problems. The February security update appears to be the likely culprit, but since so many Android components are updated outside of system upgrades, it's impossible to know for sure. Regardless of the cause, it has certainly made plenty of Pixel owners frustrated.

If you're experiencing this problem with your device, there's finally some good news - Google is actively looking for a solution. Orrin, a Community Manager on the company's support forums, began responding to bug reports with, "We want to look into this issue and I'm going to reach out privately for bug reports."

While a bug fix might still be a while away, at least Google is working on it. Let us know in the comments if you have experienced the battery drain bug on your Pixel 2.