When you consider that Samsung Internet Browser comes pre-installed on all of the Korean company's smartphones, this milestone might not seem so impressive. However, the web browser was recently opened up to all Android devices, regardless of the manufacturer, and it's clearly been popular enough with other users to take it over the 500 million installs mark on the Play Store.

If you've used the app you'll be less surprised. It's built using Chromium's open-source code, so it has many of the features that make Chrome so popular. Another plus is that its developers are among the most committed, and the team is quick to push out updates and try out innovative new features.

Because of all that, not only do Samsung phone owners tend to stick with it as their default browser, others have been trying it out and enjoying it, leading to this success. I would recommend giving it a go. You can do so by installing it via the link below, or alternatively, you can grab the latest version over at APKMirror.