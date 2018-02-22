Just last week, Samsung began rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ after a roughly three-month beta phase. However, according to SamMobile, it seems like Samsung has suspended the rollout, though the reason behind that decision is unclear.
The update had already been reaching devices in several countries, including Turkey, Norway, the UAE, India, Belgium, Germany, France, and Poland. According to a source who was in touch with SamMobile, Samsung is working on a new version of the Oreo update for the S8 and S8+.
This is actually far from the first time a company has halted the rollout of an update to Android 8.0 Oreo to their devices: Xiaomi has already stopped the Oreo rollout twice for the Mi A1, and HTC pulled the update for the HTC 10 before rolling it out again a week later. Hopefully, Oreo will finally be hitting S8 and S8+ devices sooner rather than later.
Speaking to SamMobile, Samsung has revealed that the update was halted as it investigated a limited number of S8+ units rebooting unexpectedly on Oreo.
SamMobile reports that the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo has resumed for the S8 and S8+. The new build numbers are G950FXXU1CRB7 for the S8, and G955XXU1CRB7 for the S8+.
