Android Go was announced almost a year ago, at Google I/O 2017. It's a modified version of Android, designed to function better on low-end hardware (think 512MB phones). Google said the first Go phones would ship in 2018, and even though several Go apps have been released on the Play Store, no devices have hit the market yet.

Thanks to a new blog post from Google, we finally know when Android Go phones will arrive. The first batch of devices will be announced next week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and will be available to purchase soon after. Details on pricing and availability is still unknown at this point. Similar to Android One, Google is partnering with third-party manufacturers to make the phones.

For the moment, that's the only new information about Android Go. Let us know in the comments who you think the first manufacturers making Go phones will be.