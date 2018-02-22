READING, UK, 22nd February 2018 – ® thermal imaging capability, built-in laser assisted distance measuring, and an indoor air quality sensor. The Cat S61 is the most advanced tool yet to help get the job done. Cat ® phones today announced the launch of its new flagship device, the Cat S61, to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. It is the upgrade to the Cat S60 with enhanced FLIRthermal imaging capability, built-in laser assisted distance measuring, and an indoor air quality sensor. The Cat S61 is the most advanced tool yet to help get the job done.

The Cat S61 boasts an integrated FLIR thermal imaging camera with enhanced software for greater image contrast, expanded temperature range to 400 degrees Celsius, and an upgrade from VGA to High-Definition detail from the visible camera providing unmatched image optimization using FLIR’s MSX ® technology.

These new features and enhancements help enable a new set of use cases where portability, connectivity, and greater image quality are necessary. Vehicle diagnostics, asphalt monitoring, and higher temperature equipment monitoring are now possible with the Cat S61, in addition to the many traditional use cases that include detecting heat loss around windows and doors, spotting moisture and missing insulation, identifying over-heating electrical appliances and overloaded circuitry, and seeing in complete darkness or through obscurants such as light fog or smoke.

The MyFlir ® application has also been upgraded on the Cat S61. New, sought-after features including live streaming of thermal imaging, on-device Tips and Tricks and a Community Forum help users get the most out of the S61’s thermal imaging capabilities.

The Cat S61 also includes an indoor air quality sensor from Sensirion to alert users to high levels of indoor air pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds or VOCs) in their working environment. Common sources of VOC’s include paints, solvents, carpets, furniture and cleaning products, all common in the environments typical to Cat phone users. The Cat S61 will keep watch over indoor air quality levels and inform users when an unhealthy environment is detected, allowing them to make timely decisions such as opening a window to improve ventilation or taking a break. The sensor can also provide humidity and current temperature readings.

The Cat S61 also comes with laser assisted distance measurement which can measure point-to-point distances up to 10m, then calculate area, and switch between Metric and Imperial measurement. All data is saved within the image so alternative measurement estimates can be taken or adjustments made without returning to the site.

This combination of features is highly valued by Cat phones customers. Electricians, for example, can use thermal imaging to analyse a fuse box or wiring system, and the laser assisted distance measurement to estimate how much cable is required for the job. They can also live stream results back to base should they need further advice from a colleague.

The Cat S61 has a large 5.2” FHD screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and optimised for outdoor use. It also boasts leading rugged credentials. It is IP68 dustproof and waterproof up to 3m for 1 hour. It conforms to MIL Spec 810G, and it is built to survive repeated drop-tests onto concrete from 1.8m. All these features are important to Cat phone customers who often use their phones to read and format plans and invoices while out on the job.

Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group, global mobile device licensee for Caterpillar, said:

“We know that 60% of Cat S60 customers use the integrated thermal camera at least once per week and the temperature and resolution improvements found in the new Cat S61 will open up thermal imaging to many more users and use cases. Packing in even more genuinely useful tools of the trade means there’s simply no other smartphone out there that can do everything the S61 can. We are incredibly proud of it.”

Frank Pennisi, President of the FLIR Industrial Business Unit, said: “We are excited to support Bullitt Group through our Thermal by FLIR partner program and integrate our micro thermal imaging camera on the next generation Cat S61. The Cat S60 proved to be an incredible vehicle for introducing more people to the benefits thermal imaging and we look forward to expanding that further with the Cat S61.”

The Cat S61 will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (Stand CS78). It will be available

in Q2 at an MSRP of €899 / £799 / $999 and will be available to order from www.catphones.com and selected retailers and operators globally.

Cat S61 key features: