LG may be having difficulties with its flagship phones, but the company's budget devices have always sold well. LG has produced various inexpensive phones under the 'K' brand since 2016, and at Mobile World Congress, it will show off 2018 versions of the K8 and K10.

Both phones look a bit different than its 2017 predecessors. The LG logo has been moved to the back of the phone, and the top phone speaker now matches the black front panel. Love it or hate it, the glossy metal back is still here. Sadly, the reduced bezels from the Q6 haven't trickled down to the K series quite yet.

LG K10 2018

LG is planning three different K10 models - the low-end K10α, the normal K10, the K10 Plus. The exact processor being used is not specified, which probably means its underwhelming. For reference, the 2017 K10 used a MediaTek MT6750. Here are the full specifications:

Specs CPU Unknown 1.5GHz Octa-core chip RAM 3GB (K10 Plus) or 2GB (K10, K10α) Display 5.3-inch 1280x720 LCD Storage 32GB (K10 Plus) or 16GB (K10, K10α), both with microSD expansion Battery 3,000mAh Cameras 13MP rear/8MP or wide-angle 5MP (K10, K10 Plus) or 8MP rear/5MP front (K10α) Dimensions 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm Software Android 7.1.2 Nougat

The 2016 K10 currently goes for around $100, so if the new model is in that price range, it doesn't seem half-bad. Unfortunately, the phone is still running Android 7.1.2, which is over 10 months old at this point.

LG K8 2017

Last year's K8 goes for around $50-60, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2017 version isn't all that powerful. Again, LG hasn't named the exact processor, but the 2017 model used either a Mediatek MT6737 or Snapdragon 425 (depending on the region). Here are the full specs:

Specs CPU Unknown 1.3GHz Quad-core chip RAM 2GB Display 5-inch 1280x720 LCD Storage 16GB with microSD expansion Battery 2,500mAh Cameras 8MP rear/5MP front Dimensions 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm Software Android 7.1.2 Nougat

There's not much else to say about this phone - if it stays roughly the same price as last year's K8, it should be decent. Again, LG has opted for Android Nougat instead of Oreo, but phones in this price range almost always have outdated software.

Both phones will be shown off at Mobile World Congress next week, so we'll likely see more photos of the devices at that time. The devices are primarily aimed at Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, so they might not be sold in the United States (at least initially).