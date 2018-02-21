Article Contents
LG may be having difficulties with its flagship phones, but the company's budget devices have always sold well. LG has produced various inexpensive phones under the 'K' brand since 2016, and at Mobile World Congress, it will show off 2018 versions of the K8 and K10.
Both phones look a bit different than its 2017 predecessors. The LG logo has been moved to the back of the phone, and the top phone speaker now matches the black front panel. Love it or hate it, the glossy metal back is still here. Sadly, the reduced bezels from the Q6 haven't trickled down to the K series quite yet.
LG K10 2018
LG is planning three different K10 models - the low-end K10α, the normal K10, the K10 Plus. The exact processor being used is not specified, which probably means its underwhelming. For reference, the 2017 K10 used a MediaTek MT6750. Here are the full specifications:
Specs
|CPU
|Unknown 1.5GHz Octa-core chip
|RAM
|3GB (K10 Plus) or 2GB (K10, K10α)
|Display
|5.3-inch 1280x720 LCD
|Storage
|32GB (K10 Plus) or 16GB (K10, K10α), both with microSD expansion
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Cameras
|13MP rear/8MP or wide-angle 5MP (K10, K10 Plus) or 8MP rear/5MP front (K10α)
|Dimensions
|148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm
|Software
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
The 2016 K10 currently goes for around $100, so if the new model is in that price range, it doesn't seem half-bad. Unfortunately, the phone is still running Android 7.1.2, which is over 10 months old at this point.
LG K8 2017
Last year's K8 goes for around $50-60, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2017 version isn't all that powerful. Again, LG hasn't named the exact processor, but the 2017 model used either a Mediatek MT6737 or Snapdragon 425 (depending on the region). Here are the full specs:
Specs
|CPU
|Unknown 1.3GHz Quad-core chip
|RAM
|2GB
|Display
|5-inch 1280x720 LCD
|Storage
|16GB with microSD expansion
|Battery
|2,500mAh
|Cameras
|8MP rear/5MP front
|Dimensions
|146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm
|Software
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
There's not much else to say about this phone - if it stays roughly the same price as last year's K8, it should be decent. Again, LG has opted for Android Nougat instead of Oreo, but phones in this price range almost always have outdated software.
Both phones will be shown off at Mobile World Congress next week, so we'll likely see more photos of the devices at that time. The devices are primarily aimed at Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, so they might not be sold in the United States (at least initially).
Press Release
SEOUL, Feb. 22, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil the 2018 edition of its popular K8 and K10 mass-tier smartphones at MWC 2018, enhanced with even more premium features rivaling those of premium flagships. Both models will roll out globally in key regions such as Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
With a host of advanced camera features such as high speed auto focus and noise reduction for better low-light photography, the new K Series continues to deliver exceptional products to customers at exceptional prices. Both the K8 and K10 carry over the handsome glossy pebble identity that has been a key element of the K Series’ identity, complemented by its 2.5D Arc Glass design for a modern, seamless look that ages well with time. Both phones will be available in three new, striking colors for 2018: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold.
The classy metallic design of the LG K10 with its metal U-frame not only looks sleek, but it is also packed with premium features not normally found in its price range. The K10 is equipped with the advanced 13MP rear camera technology found in the flagship LG G6 and a high resolution 8MP front camera that supports Bokeh when shooting selfies. With the K10, shutterbugs won’t miss any great photo opportunities with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which is 23 percent faster than traditional auto focus. And the new Smart Rear Key not only unlocks the phone with a fingerprint, it also triggers Quick Shutter for faster photos and Quick Capture for easy screen shots.
The updated LG K8 delivers more advanced camera UX features for 2018 and low-light photography has been improved from the previous generation K8 with even brighter, clearer images. Favorite features such as Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share are carried over to the new K8 by popular demand.
Clearer photographs in dim environments is made possible in both the K8 and K10 with the new Low Light Noise Reduction feature. Combined with High Dynamic Range (HDR), photos come out sharper with more luminosity and contrast levels.
Taking group photos with friends or family is easier than ever thanks to the new Timer Helper feature. No longer is it necessary to guess how many seconds until the timer triggers the shutter. With Timer Helper, the K8 and K10 will help keep count using the flash as a visual aid so friends and family can be in the exact position at the right time.
Another new feature of the K Series camera is Flash Jump Shot, which snaps a photo every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a fun GIF for easy sharing. Flash Jump Shot is available on both the K8 and K10 and can be used with either the front or rear cameras.
“LG’s 2018 K Series range of smartphones is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We’re confident we can capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our smartphone camera technology and other convenient features.”
Visitors to MWC 2018 can experience the new K8 and K10 at LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1.
K10 Key Specifications:*
- Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)
- Memory:
- K10+ : 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10α : 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
- K10+ : Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10α : Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm
- Weight: 162g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
- Colors:
- K10+: Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10 : Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10α: Aurora Black / Terra Gold
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner / FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash /
K8 Key Specifications:*
- Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
- Chipset: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core
- Display: 5.0-inch HD On-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)
- Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 152g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B
- Colors: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- Other: FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash / Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
* Specifications/Features may vary depending on the particular market.
