When it comes to security, Android devices are a mixed bag - to say the least. Few manufacturers make promises about long-term support, and timely security updates are rare. This is understandably a concern for large businesses, which often don't want to worry about security flaws or constantly deploy new devices. For many enterprise customers, the question of which Android phones should be used is difficult to answer.

Google's solution to this problem is the 'Android Enterprise Recommended' program, which defines which Android devices are ideal for business use. All phones in the program must be running Android 7.0 or higher, support zero-touch enrollment (only applies to Oreo devices), be sold carrier-unlocked, and comply with other requirements. In addition, monthly security updates must go out within 90 days of release from Google, for a minimum of three years.

These guidelines will be updated after every Android release, so these are subject to change. The first phones in the Enterprise Recommended program include devices from LG, BlackBerry, Motorola, and others. Here's the full list:

Google Pixel and Pixel XL (2016)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

BlackBerry KEYone and Motion

LG V30 and G6

Motorola X4 and Z2

Nokia 8

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart

Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra

Google says that more models will be added in the coming weeks and months. Specifically, the company is hoping to add embedded and rugged devices. It's unclear if these requirements will directly impact normal consumers (will anyone buying the Nokia 8 get three years of security updates?), but now business customers will have more devices to choose from.