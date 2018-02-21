The lull before MWC sure has quieted things down around here. Even the app sales have declined in number, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Today's list in particular is... subpar. Despite that, we press onward.

A quick housekeeping note: I will not be around on Friday, so that day's app sales list will be delayed to Saturday at the earliest.

Free

Apps

  1. App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. DetectIT PRO Device and Camera Detector $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Chemistry $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Formula Solver $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Math $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Physics $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  9. Unit Converter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Lensinator - OCR, Object, Barcode Scanner $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. On Board Mobile $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  3. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  4. Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Game about Passwords - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Ortus Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  3. S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
  2. My Basketball Playbook $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. ABC der Tiere 1 $11.99 -> $7.99; 6 days
  4. Decimals $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. percentage math fun $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  8. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Translate Voice(translator) Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  10. World War II $1.99 -> $1.30; 6 days
  11. Edru Marbling Paint $5.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
  12. Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Chess Opening Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  2. 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. You Must Build A Boat $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  4. Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  5. Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Potato Thriller Portable $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 2Dev Concept Home XIU_UX for klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Signal Care $8.49 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days