The lull before MWC sure has quieted things down around here. Even the app sales have declined in number, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Today's list in particular is... subpar. Despite that, we press onward.
A quick housekeeping note: I will not be around on Friday, so that day's app sales list will be delayed to Saturday at the earliest.
Free
Apps
- App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- DetectIT PRO Device and Camera Detector $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Chemistry $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Formula Solver $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Math $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Physics $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Unit Converter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Lensinator - OCR, Object, Barcode Scanner $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- On Board Mobile $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Game about Passwords - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ortus Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
- My Basketball Playbook $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- ABC der Tiere 1 $11.99 -> $7.99; 6 days
- Decimals $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- percentage math fun $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Translate Voice(translator) Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- World War II $1.99 -> $1.30; 6 days
- Edru Marbling Paint $5.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Chess Opening Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- You Must Build A Boat $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Potato Thriller Portable $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 2Dev Concept Home XIU_UX for klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Signal Care $8.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
