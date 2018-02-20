The company behind Snapchat is rolling out a new feature to its app that allows users to paste animated GIFs onto their Snaps and stories. The new functionality is the result of a partnership with Giphy, and provides users with access to Giphy's enormous GIF database from right within the Snapchat app.
Adding GIF stickers to a Snap is pretty straightforward: after snapping a photo or video, just tap the Sticker icon in the top-right corner to bring up the GIF menu. From here, you can search for specific GIFs and scroll through suggestions until you find one you like. GIF stickers also behave essentially the same way regular stickers work: you can resize them and move them around, and you can even press and hold a GIF to pin it to something in video Snaps.
Additionally, Snap is also making some adjustments to the app itself, possibly in response to the overwhelmingly negative backlash against Snapchat's recent redesign. Beginning first on iOS and followed by Android in the coming weeks, the Friends and Discover pages will get a tabbed layout that will make it easier for users to keep up with Stories. The update will also enable sorting through friends with active Stories, Group Chats, and Subscriptions.
