A couple of months back, Google introduced a brand new mobile payments app exclusive to India. The country's banking landscape is a little different to many of the territories that currently have access to Android Pay, and so it needed a different approach. Until now, Tez has only been able to pay participating merchants or transfer between users, but it will soon be possible to pay utility bills, too.
According to Google, Tez has handled 140 million transactions in its first ten weeks and has more than 525,000 businesses signed on to accept payments. Those are some impressive numbers, but Google is now ready to take it to the next level. More than 70 utilities and direct-to-home services are on board to accept bill payments, and the feature will roll out to users over the next few weeks.
The app will be capable of sending reminders for due bills and will help users keep track of payments they've already made. Like most Google products, Tez also has a fun Easter egg or two hiding up its sleeves. Quirky animations will accompany certain words (such as 'hello' or 'India') in transaction messages, just to make parting with hard earned cash that little bit less painful.
You can download Tez from the Play Store link below, or you can sideload it via APKMirror.
Bill payments in Tez are now live
As of today, bill payments are now available for Google Tez users in India. The simple payment system includes more than 80 billers, including popular services like Reliance Energy, BSES, and DishTV. The Bharat BillPay system is also supported.
You can see the full list of billers here. To encourage people to sign up there's also a new customer offer that bags you a scratch card worth a potential INR1000 every time you add a new biller this month.
