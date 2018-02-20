Alternative title: Android Pay is dead, long live Google Pay
Since mentions of 'Google Pay' and 'G Pay' started popping up at the turn of the year, we knew some changes were likely afoot. Then the new marks started rolling out more widely, as Google officially announced that it was unifying its payment branding.
Today seems to be the day we say goodbye to Android Pay for good, as the website is now redirecting to the Google Pay site, four new YouTube videos have been released, and the Android Pay and Google Wallet apps are getting rebranded.
Android Pay becomes Google Pay, as expected, and that's the name used by Google throughout the despite the logo clearly suggesting that people will also call it 'G Pay' – I guess it doesn't matter either way. The Google Wallet app is changing to 'Google Pay Send,' which seems like an overcomplication, but oh well.
The four new YouTube explainers cover topics like how to pay in stores (above), how your info stays safe, how to pay in more places, and how to add a card – all done in Google's trademark cheery style. It's just a branding exercise, let's not forget, so it doesn't appear that there will be any real changes to functionality.
The app updates will be rolling out gradually around the world, most likely starting in the US, so be patient while you wait for it to reach your region. Here in the UK, for example, the Play Store still has all the old branding and screenshots, but it'll get here eventually.
