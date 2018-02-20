After a decade of operation, Flixster is calling it quits today. The company has been warning registered users via email in recent months, so this won't come as a surprise. You can't stream your digital movies at all anymore, and the website is no longer operational. If you haven't saved your movie library to another platform, you may still have a shot.
Flixster was bought by Fandango in 2016, and the shutdown process started last fall. At first, the platform simply stopped redeeming new codes for digital movies, but now the entire service is gone. Even attempting to load the website just directs you to Fandango. The app is still live in the Play Store, but it doesn't include any video streaming features. The app is only for movie tickets, showtimes, and reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes).
In the previous emails, users were encouraged to link their accounts with Vudu and Movies Anywhere to ensure they would still have access to the content. If you already did so, your Flixter titles are safe. If not, you should still be able to get your UltraViolet ID from your Flixter account to link them (account logins still work). Here's the full email Flixter sent to explain the situation.
IMPORTANT ACCOUNT NOTICE
Dear Flixster Video U.S. Customer:
As you may already know, Flixster Video no longer supports redemption of digital codes or playback of videos in the U.S. We now must notify you that Flixster Video will be shutting down its website and discontinuing all related operations in the U.S. effective February 20, 2018.
You will still be able to watch videos in your collection and redeem your digital codes through Vudu. If you have not done so already, we encourage you to sign up or log in to your account at Vudu and to link your UltraViolet library to your Vudu account.
Note about UltraViolet: When you first signed up for a Flixster Video account, an UltraViolet account may have been automatically created for you. Your UltraViolet account is where your digital rights are stored in the cloud. If you're unsure about your UltraViolet account information, log into your Flixster Video Account Info page here, then scroll down to see the name of the UltraViolet account that is linked to your Flixster Video account. If you don't remember your UltraViolet password, request a password reset on the UltraViolet website here.
And now, you can also link your Vudu account to Movies Anywhere, a new service that brings together your movie library from Vudu and other major digital retailers - such as iTunes, Amazon Video and Google Play - in one place so that you can watch your movies when and where you want. Television shows and some movies are not currently available in Movies Anywhere, but you will still be able to watch any of those titles in your collection on Vudu.
