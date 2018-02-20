After a decade of operation, Flixster is calling it quits today. The company has been warning registered users via email in recent months, so this won't come as a surprise. You can't stream your digital movies at all anymore, and the website is no longer operational. If you haven't saved your movie library to another platform, you may still have a shot.

Flixster was bought by Fandango in 2016, and the shutdown process started last fall. At first, the platform simply stopped redeeming new codes for digital movies, but now the entire service is gone. Even attempting to load the website just directs you to Fandango. The app is still live in the Play Store, but it doesn't include any video streaming features. The app is only for movie tickets, showtimes, and reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes).

In the previous emails, users were encouraged to link their accounts with Vudu and Movies Anywhere to ensure they would still have access to the content. If you already did so, your Flixter titles are safe. If not, you should still be able to get your UltraViolet ID from your Flixter account to link them (account logins still work). Here's the full email Flixter sent to explain the situation.