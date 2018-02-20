French tech company Archos is largely known for its budget Android phones and tablets, but it has also been producing mobility devices for the past year (in Europe, at least). In case you ever wanted a scooter running Android, Archos has you covered with its new 'Citee Connect' scooter, which goes on sale this summer for €499.99 (about $617).

The Citee Connect is equipped with large puncture-proof 8.5-inch wheels, a 250W motor, and a 36W battery. Archos claims it has a range of "over 25 kilometers in urban areas," and it can generate a small amount of power with each braking. The scooter is made of aluminium, weighs less than 12kg (26 pounds), can support up to 100 kg (220 pounds), and can reach a speed of up 22-25 km/h (13.5-15.5 mph).

As for the Android part, there's a touchscreen dashboard between the handles running Android 8.0 Oreo. It's powered by a "quad-core processor," 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It can display your current speed, distance traveled, and the remaining battery level. There is 3G support as well, so you could probably run Google Maps and other navigation apps, assuming the 1GB of RAM is enough.

Would you buy a scooter running Android? Let us know in the comments, and you can find the original Archos press release at the source link below.