Games

Nostradamus - The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse

Nostradamus - The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse is a new hidden object puzzle game that is themed around the famous prophet Nostradamus. Like most hidden object game you will be tasked with finding specific objects in clutter-filled still scenes. As for the story, it is your job to solve why the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have recently appeared.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

France, 15th century... Michel de Nostradamus, Europe's most famous prophet, receives a strange letter wrapped in mystery from his old friend, Gregory. The latter begs him to come see him as fast as he can. Once he arrives, Nostradamus discovers a spell has been cast over his friend's home by evil spirits.

Spotty Bear - A Spot of Bother

Spotty Bear - A Spot of Bother is a pleasantly-themed educational game for children that is designed to help your kid learn colors and numbers. It was conceived by the musician Lionel Robinson as a bedtime story for his children that has evolved into an adorable app developed by Chaos Theory Games.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Oh no. Spotty Bear has lost his spots. Can you help him find them? Travel to magical lands to play, meet Spotty’s friends and help him find those missing spots. Filled with delightful music and a captivating narrative, this fun-filled adventure is an exciting way for your child to practise their colours and numbers.

Narrows

Narrows is a slick looking virtual reality strategy game that takes place on the high seas. You play the part of a pirate captain who must micromanage his ship while taking on other pirates and the Royal Navy. This means you get to manage your crew, decide who mans your cannons, as well as manually plot your own courses in your never-ending search for the best plunder.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Climb aboard, captain. Command your crew and steer your ship to find your fortune in Narrows, a game of high seas strategy and plunder. Narrows transports players to the golden age of piracy, making you master and commander of your very own pirate ship in VR.

Gamma Blues

Gamma Blues is an interesting game that is very minimal in its design. But don't let its simplistic nature fool you, this is one challenging and enjoyable release. The gameplay is simple to grasp. Just hold down on the screen to expand the color in the center. This color must match the incoming lines of color from the top and bottom of the screen. If it does not match, then you simply take your finger off the screen to make the center color smaller until it changes into a new color that does match those ever-encroaching lines.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

CATCH your own color. AVOID the opposing color. Gamma Blues is a minimal action game with novel gameplay, drawn-on-film animation style and a rock & roll attitude. You'll need focus, devotion and timing to defeat everything that comes your way. Or in other words: crimson eats crimson, neon pink eats neon pink, just like in real life.

Wiggle Whale

Wiggle Whale is the latest game on the Play Store from developer 111%. It is a simple top-down shooting game. You play the part of a whale who can somehow shoot projectiles. Your job is to shoot as many pirate ships and equipment as possible in order to gear up and rule the ocean waters.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

A simple, but addictive shooting game: Wiggle Whale. Destroy pirates to gear up. Stack more items and become the ultimate whale. Show who’s boss. Rule the ocean.

Cubor

Cubor is an enjoyable little puzzle game that tasks the player with matching cubes to the corresponding shapes and colors on the playfield. This can be tricky as you have to control multiple cubes at once, and even more so once you have to jump back and forth between managing multiple sets of cubes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Cubical puzzle game with simple beginnings and complex ends. Move the cubes to their corresponding goals, sometimes the orientation must be just right. Sometimes several cubes move at the same time. Sometimes things gets really tricky.

Baseball Boy!

Baseball Boy! is a distance hitting game. You want to smack the baseball as far as you can in order to earn as much in-game currency as possible for each hit. This money can then be used for powerful upgrades to your hitting abilities, which means you will be able to hit the ball even further, continuing the cycle of gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Hit hard or go home. Hit your baseball as hard as possible and upgrade your stats. Improve your best distance and unlock even better baseball bats. Prepare for some endless baseball fun.

Hit n' Run

Hit n' Run is a top-down racing game that leans heavily on a "destroy everything in your path" style of gameplay. Basically, your job is to ram into as many cars as possible, even if they happen to be the cops. There are a ton of different cars to unlock, and each has its own advantage. Honestly, nothing is more satisfying than ramming into a bunch of police with a firetruck.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Anyone can drive, but only one can dominate the road. Destroy traffic and crush the police on your way to the top of mafia drivers.

Easy one thumb controls

Over-the-top driving physics

Thrilling slow motion effect

Intense police chases

Smash and blow-up everything

Over 30 visually and mechanically unique cars to play

Dozens of missions

Two Game Modes

Five Super Boosts

70’s funky style

The Ramen Sensei 2

The Ramen Sensei 2 is Kairosoft's latest ramen-themed restaurant simulation game. You are tasked with building up the best ramen restaurant in existence, and you will do this by conquering one region after another. Oh, and there is a pachinko mini-game included, which only adds to the charm of this title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $44.99

--

Noodles, soup - easy. Think again. Get your apron on, it's time to learn about the complexities and wonders that is ramen. Have what it takes to become a noodle legend? Or will you end up as just another dime-a-dozen soup-slinger? But why stop at one restaurant?

Ski Jumping Pro

Ski Jumping Pro is a game all about simple controls. Tap to start, tap to jump, then tap to land. These maneuvers all require precise timing, which is what makes the game so challenging. Sadly the balancing is off, and it will take a lot of grinding for free players to work their way up the leaderboards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

--

Ski Jumping Pro delivers the sheer thrills of hurtling down a snow-packed ski ramp like no other game. Brand new ultra-realistic 3D graphics, a full single-player career mode and global leaderboards make Ski Jumping Pro the ultimate winter sports simulation.

Maguss

Maguss is an augmented reality RPG similar to Niantic's location-based mobile games Ingress and Pokémon GO. It has a fantasy setting that has a lot to do with witchcraft, which is surprising considering Niantic is making a Harry Potter-themed AR game in the same vein. Of course, if you are looking to scratch your wizarding itch before Niantic releases Wizards Unite, Maguss may just fill the current void.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Dive deep down into the fantasy - Play Maguss. Maguss is a wizarding, location-based multiplayer RPG set in the most amazing environment ever created - the world itself. Create your own customized character and embark on an unforgettable journey.

Tower Duel - Multiplayer TD

Tower Duel is a free-to-play competitive tower defense game that of course has found a way to somehow add collectible cards into the gameplay. Basically, it's a mashup of everything wrong with mobile gaming. If you enjoy grinding endlessly just so you can lose against the players who pay large sums of money to unlock better cards, this may be the game for you, otherwise steer clear.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Esports on your mobile. Enjoy quick, competitive 5-minute Multiplayer Tower Defense matches, in which you both attack AND defend against REAL opponents online. Come up with insane strategies and build your perfect tower defence card deck. Improvise. Adapt. OVERCOME.

Light a Way

Light a Way is a free-to-play incremental game that tasks you with restoring the light back to the world. You do this by summoning dazzling light spells, empowering yourself with magical artifacts, and gathering squishy Lumi companions that can help you on your journey. Sadly it doesn't really offer much new in the incremental genre, though it does look nice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Darkness has enveloped the sun and from within it, emerge the dark beings with a sole purpose to consume all beings of Light. It is now up to you, the Guardian. Gifted with the magical Staff of Flare, you must set on a path to restore the Light back to the world and rid the darkness that has tainted the very lands that you step on.

