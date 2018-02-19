As with most high-profile upcoming smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has seen its fair share of leaks as we approach its official unveiling at MWC 2018 in Barcelona. In recent weeks, we've learned that the Galaxy S9 and its bigger brother the S9+ will have iterative designs, be available in lilac and coral blue, come with 3D Emojis similar to the iPhone X, and we've already seen that the marketing around them will be focused on the camera(s).

The latest leaks come in the form of a range of official-looking renders, likely intended for a stockist's website. We see the phone from almost every angle, and there are also some shots alluding to certain features of the devices. While there's nothing really that we hadn't already heard about, we can be more confident about what we do know after this leak.

Today's leak came in two parts. Firstly, WinFuture shared a bunch of official renders (above) showing the black, coral blue, and lilac Galaxy S9, and just the blue and lilac S9+. According to the German site, those are the colors we can expect in Europe. As well as the plain renders on white backgrounds, WinFuture also shared several marketing shots, which you can see below.

The first of these images confirms that the phone will have stereo speakers, which we've previously seen will be "tuned by AKG." There's another graphic which presumably notes the apertures of the two rear cameras on the larger S9+ – namely f/2.4 and f/1.5. The design appears to be very similar to the S8, as we've already seen, with expected subtle differences such as the placement of the fingerprint scanner reiterated.

Soon after, professional leaker Evan Blass joined the party with a render of a previously unseen color option, "Titanium Gray:"

Blass then added some further images similar to those posted by WinFuture:

There's seemingly very little we don't know about these phones by now, but let's hope Samsung has at least one exciting surprise in store to make the launch in 6 days time just a little bit exciting. Either way, there's not long to wait now. We'll be in Barcelona at MWC for the show, so keep an eye out for our coverage.