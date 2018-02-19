Anker released its first portable projector, the Nebula Mars, last year. It was a decent product, and the company launched a smaller version on Indiegogo last year, named the Nebula Capsule. Now you can grab the Capsule for $296, a savings of $53 from the original retail price.

The projector is only slightly bigger than a soda can, but can project an image of up to 100 inches across with 100 ANSI Lumens of brightness. It has a rather low resolution of 854x480, but that's the norm at projectors this size. It runs a customized build of Android 7.1 (without Google Play), with Netflix, YouTube, and other apps included.

Like the larger Mars projector, sound quality is a major selling point of the Capsule. It has a 360-degree omnidrectional speaker, and can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker (with the projector part off). It can last up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback, or 40 hours while in Bluetooth speaker mode.

The $296 sale price isn't quite as low as the initial $199 Indiegogo price, but it's much better than the crazy-high $349 retail MSRP. You can buy it from Amazon at the source link below.