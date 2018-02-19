Article Contents
President's Day is here, which means that some of you are home today enjoying the three-day weekend (if you're in the U.S.). What better way to relax, or slog through another Monday, with a modest amount of app sales? I hope you like icon packs.
Free
Apps
- nFilter - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Chord Information $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Instrument Transposer $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $7.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Snowboard Party: World Tour Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Custodians of Space $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Easter 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- GION - Icon Pack (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Vivid Icon Pack - ViviBurst $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Recticons - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Zoro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- S8 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Pumre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Roofing Calculator PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
- Dual Browser Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- SkySafari 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- SkySafari 5 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; 4 days
- SkySafari 5 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; 4 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- World History $3.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Forager's Buddy GPS Foraging Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
Games
- Addition Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Die drei !!! Auf der Spur $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Die drei !!! Dein Style! $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Die drei !!! Skandal Tierheim $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Die drei !!! Tatort Modenschau $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Solar Rush (Pro) $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Collect or Die $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Fairyland: Fairy Power $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Fairyland: Incursion $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Sidereus KLWP Collection $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Classique Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Frosty Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Icon Pack - Android™ Oreo 8.0 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- MeeUI Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Fusion UI - Android™ Oreo S8 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pebbles Apex/Nova Icon Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pixel Icon Pack - Cylinder UI $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pixel Icon Pack - Fusion UI $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Rectron Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Space Z Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Steelicons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Engineer Mode MTK donate $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
