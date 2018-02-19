President's Day is here, which means that some of you are home today enjoying the three-day weekend (if you're in the U.S.). What better way to relax, or slog through another Monday, with a modest amount of app sales? I hope you like icon packs.

Free

Apps

  1. nFilter - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Chord Information $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Instrument Transposer $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $7.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Snowboard Party: World Tour Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Custodians of Space $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
  5. Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Easter 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. GION - Icon Pack (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  3. Vivid Icon Pack - ViviBurst $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  4. Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. Recticons - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
  6. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  7. Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  8. Zoro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  11. S8 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Pumre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  13. Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Roofing Calculator PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
  2. Dual Browser Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. SkySafari 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. SkySafari 5 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; 4 days
  6. SkySafari 5 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; 4 days
  7. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Music Strobe Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. World History $3.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
  11. Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  12. DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Forager's Buddy GPS Foraging Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days

Games

  1. Addition Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Die drei !!! Auf der Spur $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. Die drei !!! Dein Style! $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Die drei !!! Skandal Tierheim $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  5. Die drei !!! Tatort Modenschau $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  6. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  7. Solar Rush (Pro) $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  8. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  9. Collect or Die $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  10. Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  11. Fairyland: Fairy Power $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. Fairyland: Incursion $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  14. Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Color Gloss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Minimalist - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Sidereus KLWP Collection $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Classique Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Frosty Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Icon Pack - Android™ Oreo 8.0 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. MeeUI Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Fusion UI - Android™ Oreo S8 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Pebbles Apex/Nova Icon Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Pixel Icon Pack - Cylinder UI $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Pixel Icon Pack - Fusion UI $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Rectron Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Space Z Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Steelicons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  17. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Engineer Mode MTK donate $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days