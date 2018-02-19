Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Photos Companion, a Microsoft Garage project

Android Police coverage: Microsoft's Photos Companion is a neat utility for transferring images from Android to your PC (Hands-on)

Microsoft has been releasing new "Garage" projects at a steady clip lately, and Photos Companion, a Microsoft Garage project is their latest release. This is a pretty useful tool for transferring images from Android to your PC. The way it works is it connects to the Photos app in Windows 10 when you enable an additional preview feature in the settings. Once that setting is enabled you can then send the photos stored in this Android app to your Photos app on your PC.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Photos Companion is an experimental app that works with Microsoft Photos on your Windows 10 PC to directly transfer photos and videos from phone to PC over Wi-Fi. Just make sure your phone and PC are on the same Wi-Fi network, then scan a code and start the transfer.

Messenger Kids – Safer Video Calls and Texting

Android Police coverage: Facebook's Messenger Kids app comes to the Play Store

Messenger Kids is a new instant messenger from Facebook that focuses on safe communication for children. It does this by giving full control of the contact list to parents so that they can keep the list limited to close friends and family. There is also no way to delete messages, which is excellent for parents who want to check in on past conversations. Best of all the app is entirely free to use and has zero advertisements or in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

With Messenger Kids... Parents fully control the contact list making it a safer, more controlled environment of just close friends and family. Messages don't disappear and can't be hidden in case parents would like to check in. There are no ads or in-app purchases, and the app is free to download.

tanz.love

Sure, tanz.love may not look like much from the screenshots, but trust me when I say this is a pretty cool little Euclidean rhythm app. What's really nice is the fact that the controls are very straightforward. So while the pixel-based design may seem overly simplistic, the app itself is pretty fun to use for creating new beats or merely playing around with different sounds.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

A tool to help create euclidean rhythms. Easily modify four the rhythm tracks per deck and blend between two decks to find matching rhythms.

Olympia in VR

Olympia in VR is the latest virtual reality exploration app from Lithodomos VR. Basically, you can explore ancient Olympia Greece, which just so happens to be the birthplace of the Olympics. So not only is the timing of this release perfect considering that the Winter Olympics are airing on TV right now, but it also gives users a chance to see where the whole thing started.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Please note that a VR headset is required for this experience. For the first time ever, you can use your phone to take a self-guided on site tour of ancient Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the modern Olympic Games. Experience this immersive VR while you visit the Olympic Stadium and the sacred places around Olympia, or do it all from the comfort of your own home or classroom.

Ringtone Maker Pro

Ringtone Maker Pro is a premium ringtone editor and creation app. It has a slick UI, and you can easily edit down any music on your device into a ringtone. There is even a built-in tone generator that lets you create your own ringtone from scratch. Best of all there is a free version of Ringtone Maker available for those of you who would like to test out the app before plunking down your hard-earned money.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Ringtone Maker is a ringtone production tool that provide amazing features, let you to manipulate & personalization ringtones for Android phone. You don't need to be a composer or an artist, with the ringtone editor tool you can do everything in steps.

PromptSmart Pro

PromptSmart Pro is a teleprompter app that has existed on iOS for a while but has only just this last week released for Android. Due to the lack of quality teleprompter apps on Android, this is a very welcome addition to our store. Now you can easily display the text you would like to read for your own video creations, which is honestly more handy than you would think.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

PromptSmart is the first and only “smart” teleprompter app. VoiceTrack speech recognition technology automatically follows your voice as you speak. PromptSmart is a unique prompter app because VoiceTrack's speech recognition engine gives you unparalleled and intuitive control over your script, where other teleprompter or autocue apps fall short because they rely on clunky hardware or pre-set scrolling speeds.

RideTrack

RideTrack is an app created specifically for ride-share drivers so that they can keep track of their shifts and expenses in a single place. This is great for the driver who takes advantage of multiple services as this type of data is always stored inside of each separate ride-share app. By taking control of that data and storing it in one place, it is now easier to get a sense of how much you have worked and earned.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

RideTrack is a simple way to view and log your job's shifts and expenses. This is especially useful for ride-share or self-employed drivers who have an even greater need of maintaining records of their cars mileage and job-related expenses for tax purposes.

BBC Earth: Life in VR

BBC Earth: Life in VR is a virtual reality app that focuses on exploring the Californian Coast by giving you a way to interact with the animals that live there. So not only can you view a digital representation of otters swimming about the ocean, but you can also dive down into the depths of the sea with a lone sperm whale bull as it uses echolocation to track down its prey.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

An Official BBC Earth VR experience. Life in VR is a new way to experience the Natural World. Discover the Californian Coast and an underwater world bursting with life. Meet one of the furriest animals on the planet, experience life at microscopic scale and dive into the Deep Ocean with giants.

NBA on TNT VR

NBA on TNT VR is another virtual reality app, but this time around you are given a way to watch select NBA games and events from your virtual reality compatible phone and headset. Some of these events and games will give you the freedom to choose your camera angle, which should supply an immersive way to go about watching your favorite sport.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Watch NBA on TNT games in immersive virtual reality. Be transported to the Inside the NBA studio where you can stream select games and events. Choose your camera angle to experience the game from different vantage points. Authenticate with your cable subscriber to be fully immersed into the NBA on TNT virtual world.

HASBRO PULSE

Hasbro Pulse is a unique and interesting app from Hasbro that targets collectors of their toys. Essentially it is a cataloging app that stores the info about your Hasbro toy collection. You can scan any Hasbro product barcode to enter a toy into your collection. This way you can easily keep track of what you already own and what items you still need to collect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

The Hasbro Pulse App lets you scan, browse, buy, and collect Hasbro products across brands like My Little Pony, Transformers, Star Wars, G.I. Joe and Marvel. Users will have access to their collection whenever and wherever they are.

vimage

A cinemagraph consists of a still photo with a few moving parts. Unlike a looped video, you are only looping the movement of particular sections of a picture, which adds a bit of flare to what would be a normal boring still photo. Vimage is the latest cinemagraph creation app to release on the Play Store and it performs its job expediently and adequately, which is really all I could ask from such a release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Add wonderful, super-realistic looped effects to your photos. The hassle of making a great-looking cinemagraph is now over - thanks to vimage. How it works?

Pick or take a photo

Choose which effect or motion do you need

Do the editing job. It’s easy and super quick

D&D Beyond

D&D Beyond is an official digital toolset for Dungeons & Dragons that is still in testing. Once you create an account and log-in, you will have a plethora of tools at your disposal, such as purchasable rulebooks that can be easily bookmarked and searched. This way you can keep all of your books in one place, which should be great for any dungeon master who travels a lot for their games.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $8.99 - $29.99

--

Welcome to the D&D Beyond Mobile App alpha. Errors and crashes are logged during this period, but we appreciate any additional feedback in the D&D Beyond forums - ddb.ac/forums. Simply login, download your desired sources and read D&D source books offline. You may also create bookmarks or search for keywords to quickly access your installed content.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Gmail Go

Android Police coverage: Hands-on with the new Gmail Go: A nearly identical experience for a smaller app size [APK Download]

Gmail Go is the latest "GO" release from Google. Basically, these Go apps cut down on the data used and size of the app. This is done so that the budget phones used predominantly in developing nations don't get bogged down with the bloat of Google's regular apps. Ideally, Gmail Go works the same as the non-Go release, which begs the question of why Google just didn't slim down the main version instead of doubling development with a second app?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Gmail you love, now lighter and just as fast. Enjoy a smart inbox that keeps your messages safe and you organized. Receive notifications when mail arrives, then read and respond both online & offline. Plus, find messages quickly with powerful search and lots more.

Local Services ads by Google

Android Police coverage: Google's new app is aimed at home service and repair professionals

Users of Google's Home Service Ads now have an official app to manage the customers acquired through the service. The thing is, it was originally released as "Google | Home service ads" about 5 months ago, and has only just this last week received an entirely new UI and title. So not only can you respond to your customers directly through the app, but you can track your return on investment by tracking your bookings within a pleasant and new design. So if you require instant access to Home Service Ads, Local Services ads by Google is exactly the app you are looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Local Services ads make it easy for service providers to get found online and get more jobs. You can easily connect with potential customers looking for locksmiths, plumbers, electricians, and other nearby professionals they can trust. Get seen right at the top of Google, and get high quality leads from consumers that are looking for services like yours. All Local Services providers are background checked and guaranteed by Google so you can quickly build trust with customers who need your services.

