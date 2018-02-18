Snapchat may not have the widest audience compared to social juggernauts like Facebook, but there's a core of users that have stuck by the service even as competitors like Instagram integrated similar features. Of course, we've been more than a bit critical of Snapchat and it's terrible Android performance over the years—late last year the company promised to (finally) make an effort on the platform. But over the last week, Snapchat has been rolling out a controversial new redesign. In fact, the reception has been so poor that over 1.2 million people (at the time of writing) have signed a petition to revert the change. How do you feel about the changes?

If you give a search over on Twitter for Snapchat, a good number of the tweets you'll see are still complaining about the new design and spreading instructions for how to trigger the old interface. People that use the app seem pretty upset about the changes generally, even though Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has doubled down, saying "Even the complaints we're seeing reinforce the philosophy. The frustrations we're seeing really validate those changes."

Personally, I haven't used Snapchat in years, so these changes have no effect on me. The only one of us here at AP to use Snapchat even semi-regularly is Richard, and he wasn't too terribly bothered by the changes, though some of his friends were. Either way, we millennials are a pretty fickle group, and having to re-learn how to use an app seems like a good way to drive people to the welcoming and familiar arms of Instagram. What's your opinion?

How do you feel about the Snapchat redesign? I hate it, stopped using it, or reverted to an older version. (70%, 11,065 Votes)

I'm indifferent. (15%, 2,431 Votes)

The changes are for the better. (8%, 1,320 Votes)

I don't use Snapchat. (6%, 1,013 Votes) Total Voters: 15,829