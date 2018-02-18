LastPass began its winding path to support Android Oreo's autofill API in August, but the day is finally here: The popular password manager has pushed support for Oreo autofill to its stable, non-beta app. Accessibility-based autofill is still available for older apps (and Chrome) that don't yet support the new implementation.
In the latest version of LastPass (4.4.1749), you can turn on Oreo autofill by going to Settings > Autofill. Once you tap the toggle for "Autofill" under "Android Oreo," you'll see a brief animation giving you a heads-up on what you'll have to do next. After you select LastPass as your autofill service of choice, you'll see a warning that reminds you to make sure you trust this app. This process is pretty much identical to what we saw when LastPass first launched its public beta supporting Oreo's autofill API in August.
Oreo's autofill API, which enables apps to offer a more seamless and universal experience than the accessibility-based approach, recognizes address and credit card forms, so they're available as toggles in LastPass' settings. However, they're both tagged as beta features and are turned off by default.
Legacy autofill using accessibility is still available, which is helpful for anyone outside the 1.1% of Android users on Oreo 8.0 or 8.1 — or for anyone who uses Chrome, since the browser still doesn't support Oreo's autofill API. It also allows LastPass to autofill in apps that aren't yet compatible with Oreo autofill.
The public beta supporting Oreo autofill in August was buggy, so LastPass changed course in October and decided to separate the testing into a separate beta app. This made it easier to test and get feedback without hampering the main app. The separate LastPass beta app was recently updated to implement what we see in the stable version today.
Here's the changelog for the latest version of the stable app:
At long last, you can sink your teeth into Oreo autofill support in LastPass by downloading the app using the widget below or via APKMirror.
Comments