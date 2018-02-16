Earlier this year, LG announced that it would no longer release smartphones on a yearly schedule, opting to launch new models "when it is needed." Shortly afterwards, a report from The Investor claimed that LG was starting over on its next flagship. And all the while, there were conflicting reports on whether the phone would be called the G7 at all.

According to a new report from VentureBeat, the phone will not be branded as the G7, and has a codename of "Judy" inside the company. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch 18:9 display, using a new 'MLCD+' panel capable of 800-nit brightness while consuming around 35% lower battery (compared to conventional IPS LCD screens).

As for the rest of the hardware, it will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, dual 16MP rear cameras (capable of shooting HDR10 images), IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers, and wireless charging. The phone will also include a camera AI, presumably the same one LG just announced.

LG is currently targeting a June launch for the G7, so it probably won't be announced at MWC as previously rumored. You can find the original report at the source link below.