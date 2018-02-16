Just yesterday, Essential announced three new colors for its flagship phone - Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray, and Copper Black. While the colors are appealing, the $599 price tag definitely isn't, especially when the first model has been as low as $300. Today, Essential announced another new color, with Alexa built-in.

The new 'Halo Gray' color is now available for pre-order, with a shipping date of February 21. Unlike the other colors, it's an Amazon exclusive, and Essential says it is "the first Essential Phone to come with Alexa built-in." Presumably, this is similar to the Alexa integration that the Huawei Mate 9 has. Google Assistant will still be there, if you'd rather ignore Alexa.

The Halo Gray model is also much cheaper than the other new colors - it only costs $449. You can buy it right now from Amazon, and there is also a 360-degree camera and case bundle for $499.