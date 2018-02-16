For over a year now, Google has been working on an overhaul of Chrome's interface on Android, called 'Chrome Home.' It moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen, and pulling up on the address bar would reveal an updated New Tab Page. Despite it being mostly ready for release, Google canned it earlier this month for reasons unknown.

In the latest builds of Chrome Canary, the flag to enable Chrome Home has been renamed to 'Chrome Duplex' (#enable-chrome-home-bottom-nav-labels). In other words, the bottom address bar interface has been removed entirely. At the moment, most of the modifications from Chrome Home are not in the Duplex UI, including the rounded elements and brighter design.

The former 'Chrome Home' interface

The 'Chrome Duplex' interface

The only difference between Duplex and the usual Chrome UI is a bar on the bottom of the screen. Swiping up on the bar reveals the New Tab Page, similar to swiping up on Chrome Home's address bar. This is very much a work-in-progress, and I'm sure there will be plenty of changes in the weeks and months ahead.

If you want to try this out for yourself, just enable the #enable-chrome-home-bottom-nav-labels flag in the latest Chrome Canary update. You can download Canary from the Play Store below.