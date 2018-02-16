We've finally reached Friday. The weekend is nigh upon us, so why not start it off with some app sales? After Wednesday, I am thankful for the smaller list today, but that also means there are fewer goodies to be had. Still, if you missed our last round, be sure to go check it out. Some of the highlights there should still be on sale.

Free

Apps

  1. 3G Watchdog Pro - Data Usage $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Account: Accounting Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Loopnews Wind $1.00 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Simple Paint $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Transparent Picture Layer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. DeepAbyss+ $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Mirage: Illusions $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Vive le Roi $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Stickman Legends: Shadow Wars $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $4.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Annular - Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Crack - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. VertIcons Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Photo Watch 2 (Android Wear 2) $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $4.99 -> $2.49; 2 days
  2. KING ROM - S8 Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
  3. Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $4.49 -> $2.49; 3 days
  4. Addition and Subtraction $3.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  6. Learn Korean Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  7. Omnichan Pro: 4chan and 8chan Client $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Contour lines plugin — OsmAnd $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. Maps & GPS Navigation OsmAnd+ $8.99 -> $4.49; 5 days
  11. Stress Reduction-Audio-Full $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. Talking Clock & Timer Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Vanilla diary: write my life $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. QuickHue Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Endless RPG: Dungeon Generator for D&D/Pathfinder $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  6. 티어즈 - 아홉 개 열 개 $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days
  7. Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 3 days
  8. BELPAESE: Homecoming $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  9. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.87; 3 days
  10. Rubek $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  11. SIMULACRA - Found phone horror mystery $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  12. Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.87; 3 days
  13. Tears - 9, 10 (2.0 Updated!) $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days
  14. Bottom of the 9th $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  15. Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  16. Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  17. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  18. Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  19. Another World $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  20. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  21. 루시 -그녀가 바라던 것- $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  22. Drawtopia Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  23. Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  24. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
  25. Discouraged Workers TEEN $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  26. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  27. Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; 7 days