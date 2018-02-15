Under the stewardship of HMD Global, Nokia's Android revival has continues apace. The company seems intent on filling out its lineup with every number one through ten, and the next devices rumored to be joining the ranks are the Nokia 7+ and the Nokia 1. Thanks to serial leaker Evan Blass, we now know what they're going to look like.

Nokia may be rethinking its health business, but smartphones are still its bread and butter, and its recent devices have been well supported and well received – check out Rita's Nokia 8 review, for example. The Nokia 7 was only announced in October, but it seems a plus version is already on its way, likely to be debuted at MWC 2018 in Barcelona at the end of the month.

Nokia 7+, with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018

We can see from the logo on the back that it'll be an Android One device, and previous rumors of an 18:9 aspect ratio seem to be confirmed with these new images. It'll be the first Nokia phone to go with the stretched display size, and we can also see curved corners, as per the current trend.

Dual rear cameras are also in play this time, and if previous speculation is to be believed, the Nokia 7+ will have an upgraded Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM. Many of you will be pleased to see a headphone jack up top.

The Nokia 1 is an altogether less exciting prospect, with retro stylings that wouldn't have looked out of place 10 years ago. It's clearly a very low-cost device, perhaps in the sub $100 range. It may well be part of the Android Go program, especially considering the Nokia 2 won't be getting the full Go treatment.

From the render, we can see that it has a potentially removable plastic back cover and a single lens camera with a flash. Retro looks are matched with retro features, such as plentiful bezels and that old-fashioned headphone jack. It's difficult to make out the charging port, but let's assume it's unlikely to be USB-C.

There's not much else known about the Nokia 1 at this point, but like the Nokia 7+ we'll probably learn more over the next couple of weeks with MWC coming up.