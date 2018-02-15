Last October, Amazon announced that its line-up of Echo speakers was coming to India, but only for those who requested an invite and got approved. Later in the month, the Echos started shipping to those who pre-ordered them and now the invite-only system is over and anyone can purchase an Echo or an Alexa speaker straight from Amazon.

There are 3 Echos to choose from and 2 Alexa speakers from other brands as well:

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) in black, grey, or white: ₹9,999 ($156 approx)

Amazon Echo Plus in black: ₹14,999 ($234)

Amazon Echo Dot in black or white: ₹4,499 ($70)

Harman Kardon Allure in black: ₹22,499 ($352)

Eufy Genie (still only by invitation): ₹5,000 -> ₹3999 (momentarily discounted).

Unfortunately, the prices aren't as approachable as when the Echos were still in their beta phase in India, and you don't get the free one year of Amazon Prime subscription either, which makes them a lot less appealing now, but at least they're officially available should you want to grab one.

If you're interested, head over to each of the links above and remember that shipping is free for all of them and you get access to Alexa's more than 12000 skills, hands-free calls and messages, along with integration with Amazon Music, Saavn, and TuneIn.