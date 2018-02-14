Chinese OEM Xiaomi today announced two new mid-range devices for the Indian market. The Redmi Note 5 is essentially a rebranded Redmi 5 Plus, launched at the end of last year, and the Pro variant has the same 5.99" display but adds a dual camera module, a slightly more powerful processor, and a 6GB RAM option. Let's take a look at what each phone has to offer.

Redmi Note 5

Specs OS MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat (7.1.2.) Display 5.99" FHD+ (2160 x 1080), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Octa-core) with Adreno 506 GPU Memory 3 or 4GB Storage 32 or 64GB (Micro SD expandable up to 128GB) Cameras Rear - 12MP (f/2.2) with dual tone-dual LED flash and PDAF

Front - 5MP (f/2.0) with selfie flash, Beautify 3.0, selfie timer, and face recognition Connectivity GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro USB with OTG support, and IR blaster Sensors Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E Compass, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, and Gyroscope Battery 4000mAh Other Rear fingerprint scanner, Dual-SIM 4G with VoLTE support (1 nano-SIM slot and 1 nano-SIM/micro SD slot) Dimensions / Weight 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05mm / 180g Headphone jack? Yes



Those internals aren't bad for a mid-range device, especially given the low price. The 3GB/32GB variant starts at INR9,999 while the 4GB/64GB option costs INR11,999. You'll also get an 18:9 FHD+ screen with rounded corners and generally decent looks, so this could be another great value device from Xiaomi.

A huge battery is another plus for the Redmi Note 5, and it's good to see the headphone jack still there. There are a few downsides, however, such as Micro USB for charging and the phone will launch with Nougat out of the box. By this point, you would expect Oreo for a new device, even in the mid-range tier.

The Redmi Note 5 will come in 4 different colorways: Black, Gold, Blue and Rose Gold. It will be available from 12 pm on the 2nd of February, exclusively in India.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Specs OS MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat (7.1.2.) Display 5.99" FHD+ (2160 x 1080), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Octa-core) with Adreno 509 GPU Memory 4 or 6GB Storage 64GB Cameras Rear -12MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.0) with PDAF and single tone flash

Front - 20MP (f/2.2) with selfie flash Battery 4000mAh Connectivity GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, micro USB with OTG support, and IR blaster Sensors Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E Compass, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, and Gyroscope Other Rear fingerprint scanner, Dual-SIM 4G with VoLTE support (1 nano-SIM slot and 1 nano-SIM/micro SD slot) Dimensions / Weight 158.58 x 75.35 x 8.05mm / 181g Headphone jack? Yes



The Redmi Note 5 Pro is visually almost identical to its sibling, except for the dual camera module on the rear. It's the first smartphone to use Qualcomm's latest mid-range chip, the Snapdragon 636, and other improvements over the standard Note 5 include Bluetooth 5.o and a 20MP front-facing cameras for those all-important selfies.

It has the same large battery, but unfortunately, it also sticks with MicroUSB for charging. The spec bump means a slight price increase, too. The Note 5 Pro starts at INR13,999 for the 4/64GB model and tops out at INR16,999 for the 6/64GB variant. That's still pretty good value by all accounts.

The same four colors are on offer for the Pro: Black, Gold, Blue and Rose gold. It's also available starting Feb 22nd, and you'll be able to buy it directly on the Xiaomi India site.