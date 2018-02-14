This morning brings us news that HTC's Chia-Lin Chang, who was occupying the position of President of Smartphones and Connected Devices, has resigned. Chang previously worked at Motorola and Goldman Sachs before joining HTC as CFO in 2012. Over the past couple of years, he's been at the helm of HTC's switch in design language with the U Ultra and the U 11 variants. According to Apple Daily and UDN, he plans to set up his own AI company in Taiwan later in the year.

There's no word yet on who will replace Chang at HTC, so his position's duties will likely fall on CEO Cher Wang's shoulders - not an easy feat. This comes right after Google completed its acquisition of some of HTC's hardware team members for $1.1 billion, and following 10 consecutive quarterly loss reports for the company. Maybe all of these changes can help HTC switch into a leaner, more innovative company. One can hope at least, because the Apple-Samsung (and lately Huawei) dominance is starting to wear thin on all of us.

Speaking to Engadget, HTC provided the following statement: