Happy Valentine's Day, to those of you who care. How fortunate for us that the holiday fell on Wednesday, so that I can bring you all another round of app sales to celebrate. Today is substantially larger than Monday's list, so get ready to dive in. As always, the times listed on these apps and games are accurate at time of writing.
Free
Apps
- Ringtone Maker Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Runtastic Heart Rate PRO $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- XyKey $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Ekstar Dictionary $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Ekstar Map $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Player App $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Archery Skills Mastery $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Reach for the Skies Unlimited $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Berry Sweet Boom - Match 3 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Color Clicker - What's most - Valentines Day Offer $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Ekstar 2048 $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Drawon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Evolve Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Icon Pack - Black Style $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Meeye Iconpack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- DARKMATTER VINTAGE - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MINIMALE VINTAGE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Keep Screen Awake Widget $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Arc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Oreny - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Waven X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Miui 9 Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- OS X 11 Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Pixel Android Oreo 8.0 White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- S9 / Note 8 Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Squircle Lines White UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Two Sides Flat Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Authenticator Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 hours
- GuitarScales (Ads Free) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 hours
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- ArchPlus $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
- Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- myDrumApp $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Scale Mania $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Framelapse Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Java Samples Pro $3.00 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- UltraCorder $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- AppLock Pro: Fingerprint & Pin $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Floating Apps (multitasking) $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $8.99 -> $4.99; 7 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Reigns $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- The Light Within You $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Addition Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Ashworld $3.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Space Grunts $3.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Abalone - The Official Board Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Civilization Revolution 2 $9.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
- Colt Express $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Harald: A Game of Influence $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Mille Bornes $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Talisman $4.49 -> $2.25; 5 days
- Twilight Struggle $9.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Wheel of Fate $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Yandere School FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $5.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Learn Japanese with Tako - Hiragana Katakana Kanji $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Talisman: Prologue $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $5.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Uri: The Sprout of Lotus Creek $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Darkness and Flame (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; 7 days
- Frost $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Dolls: Reborn $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- King Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Oil Paint Icon $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- iJUK iCON pACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Glass Waves Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Glassy Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Moonlit Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Squircle Lines Black UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Betting Tips Vip $27.99 -> $12.99; 5 days
- BetterX Battery(2 X Life) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Scout VIP Betting Tips $99.99 -> $46.99; 6 days
