Soon after Android 8.0 Oreo was released, HTC promised the update would come to its 2016 flagship, the HTC 10. Oreo for the unlocked model finally arrived earlier this month, but started causing issues for owners, and it was later pulled and replaced with a new build. The Sprint carrier model is supposedly next to get the update, but no one actually has it.
Sprint HTC 10 customers! We have received the Oreo OS approval from the carrier! OTA to start from tomorrow. Thanks!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) February 12, 2018
The above tweet from Mo Versi, VP of Product Management at HTC, indicated that the Sprint HTC 10 would start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo on February 12. It is now February 14, and the update seemingly hasn't rolled out to anyone. The update's thread on Reddit is filled with users asking where it is, and several Twitter users have voiced their frustration as well:
Still waiting. I've not seen one person on Abby site dry they have received the OTA Oreo update on their Sprint HTC 10.I know it's rolled out in waves, but 2 days and nothing?
— Neal Riggins (@NealRiggins) February 14, 2018
@AndroidAuth @moversi Nobody on the Subreddit for THE HTC 10 has gotten the sprint Oreo update yet. What's going on?
— Voidex Tech 📱 (@HMXDETROIT) February 14, 2018
Device updates almost always roll out in stages, so it's normal for some users to not get it at first, but the fact that no one has received the update is strange. Perhaps another software bug was discovered, and Sprint immediately pulled the OTA. In the meantime, all Sprint HTC 10 owners can do is wait.
