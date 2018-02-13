Last month, Telegram launched a new client for Android and iOS, named 'Telegram X.' It's an experimental app based on 'Challegram' (which Telegram previously acquired), designed to be faster and smoother than the main app. But now, for reasons unknown, it has vanished from the Play Store.

It's unclear why the app is now missing from the Play Store, but the iOS version remains live on the Apple App Store. Telegram has not made a statement on its social media channels, so either the app was accidentally pulled, or the Play Store removed it for some reason. We've reached out to Telegram to figure out what happened, but in the meantime, you can still download it from APKMirror.