T-Mobile is sweetening its ONE plan this Valentine's by offering a free line of service when you add a new one to an existing family plan or start a new one. That may sound slightly confusing, but what it really boils down to is that you can get a T-Mobile ONE plan with 4 lines for $35 per line (that's $140 total), instead of the usual $40. T-Mobile's ONE plan already comes with unlimited 4G data (throttled at >50 GB), tethering, data roaming in 140+ countries, and a standard Netflix subscription.
The catch seems to be that, if you already have a family plan, you have to add a new line to get the second one free. In other words, if you're already on a family plan with 4 lines, you probably won't be able to get 4 lines for the price of 3, but you will be able to get 6 for the price of 5. Still, that's a pretty good deal for new customers or if you were already considering expanding your current family plan from 2 to 4 lines.
T-Mobile says this is a "limited-time offer," but it doesn't specify when it'll expire, so if you'd like to take advantage of the promotion, you should probably do so sooner rather than later.
Edit: A reader says that a representative confirmed the deal expires on the 15th.
Press Release
Bellevue, Washington — February 9, 2018 — BAD line: “Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.” GOOD line: the one you get for FREE at T-Mobile, just in time for Valentine’s Day! Starting tomorrow, February 10, get a FREE line of service when you add one to your family plan. Only at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), anyone on an eligible T-Mobile ONE family plan can get in on the action.
“Flowers and chocolate are for amateurs,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Step AWAY from those stuffed bears and candy hearts, and get your valentines something they’ll actually use and love!”
Even better, you can combine your free line deal with all of the Un-carrier’s current offers, including BOGOs on twelve superphones from Samsung, LG and others. Also, starting tomorrow, get half off (up to $215) one of T-Mobile’s most popular smartwatches when you buy one, plus amazing deals on accessories.
So take those new lines and use them on anything you want … a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, Nest Secureto help keep your valentines safe or T-Mobile SyncUp DRIVE to turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot!
Plus, all your lines will be on America’s Best Unlimited Network. In OpenSignal’s latest State of Mobile Networks USA report, nearly six billion tests show that T-Mobile customers get the fastest LTE speeds nationwide and that they get an LTE signal more often than customers of any other major wireless company.
This awesome deal is available to new and existing customers, including T-Mobile for Business customers (12 lines or less). Just add a line to your T-Mobile ONE family plan (two or more T-Mobile ONE voice lines) and get another line of equal or lesser value free after bill credits with AutoPay. But, it’s only happening for a limited time – so head into your local T-Mobile store or go online today!
For more T-Mobile offers, please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
