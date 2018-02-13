CyanogenMod 13, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, first arrived in November 2015. It was soon switched to Android 6.0.1, and continued to be the main branch of CyanogenMod until version 14.1 was released one year later. After the CyanogenMod community re-organized into LineageOS, the distribution was renamed to LineageOS 13.

At this point, most of the devices that had LineageOS 13 have either been updated to v14.1, or dropped entirely (usually due to inactive maintainers). According to a recent commit, the Lineage build server has removed all LineageOS 13 targets, indicating that the Marshmallow branch of LineageOS has been discontinued.

Here is the list of devices that were still on v13:

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 / Tab 2 10.1 GSM (espresso3g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 / Tab 2 10.1 Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi + IR (espressowifi)

Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE-A GT-I9506 (ks01lte)

Google Nexus 10 (manta)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 (mondrianwifi)

Nvidia Shield Portable (roth)

GSM Google Galaxy Nexus (maguro)

Verizon Google Galaxy Nexus LTE (toro)

Sprint Google Galaxy Nexus LTE (toroplus)

All of these devices are pretty old at this point, but they still maintained a small install base. For example, the Nexus 10 is ranked at #66 on the LineageOS stats page, and the GSM Galaxy Nexus is ranked at #87.

So long LineageOS 13, you had a good run.