Amazon's Alexa devices already have integration with several home security camera systems, and Canary is the latest. After announcing this feature in early 2018, it's now live. With a simple voice command, you can stream your Canary feed to a compatible Alexa display.

To enable this feature, just link the new Canary skill to your Alexa account. The skill only supports streaming video, and only from cameras that are not set to private. Additionally, you need to have a Canary All-in-One or Canary View running firmware v3.0.0 or higher. If you've got the wireless Canary Flex, it must be running firmware v2.3.0 or higher.

With all the pieces in place, you can say "Alexa, show the [Device Name]" to instantly stream video. The device you're talking to must be either an Echo Show or Echo Spot, which both have their own screens. There's no way to route the image to a different display. That's something Google Assistant can do with other cameras.