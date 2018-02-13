Well, that didn't take long. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Nokia opened up the beta test for Android 8.1 on the Nokia 8, and now the beta is over and the update is officially rolling out to everyone.
The update was announced by Juho Sarvikas on Twitter and has started rolling out to users now with several sharing screenshots of the OTA downloading on their device. It weighs 1.5GB and brings the February security patch along with all the small and large improvements of Android 8.1. The most important of those are battery level reporting for Bluetooth devices and the possibility to continue restoring a backup after the initial setup, along with visual tweaks to the power menu and a correct hamburger emoji.
Nokia is keeping its promise of timely software updates, but it would certainly help its nerd (and legal) case if it allowed for unlocking the bootloader of its phones and finally released the kernel source for its devices.
- Source:
- @sarvikas
Comments